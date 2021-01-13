SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,575

SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSE plc (SSE.L) to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,455.54 ($19.02).

Shares of SSE stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,576.50 ($20.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57. SSE plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,703 ($22.25). The company has a market capitalization of £16.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,468.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.61.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

