SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Peel Hunt lowered SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SSP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of SSPPF remained flat at $$4.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. SSP Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

