Stably USD Price Reaches $1.03 on Major Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $528,589.97 and $2,602.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00044473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00398031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00041793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.29 or 0.04311311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

USDS is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

