STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 378.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

STAG opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

