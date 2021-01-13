STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STAG. BidaskClub raised STAG Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut STAG Industrial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.80.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.