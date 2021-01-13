Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Trading Down 11.5%

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 1,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAGKF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC cut Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $573.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

