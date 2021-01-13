Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Increased by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 2.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 84,047 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,853 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,591. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average of $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a PE ratio of 92.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

