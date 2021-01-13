StarDEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $202,774.13 (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. StarDEX has a total market cap of $202,774.13 and $1,666.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StarDEX has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar. One StarDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00043577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.00381698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00040798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.87 or 0.04166829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About StarDEX

StarDEX (XSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,813,904 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve. The official website for StarDEX is stardex.io.

StarDEX Token Trading

StarDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

