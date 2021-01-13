State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,794 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Concho Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens cut shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Concho Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.99.

CXO opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. Concho Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.98.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. Equities analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

