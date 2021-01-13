State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.65.

CONE stock opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

