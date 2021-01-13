State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.20 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 514,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 889,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,937,000 after acquiring an additional 156,236 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 72.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 382.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 75,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

