State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $121.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

