State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 114,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 195.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

