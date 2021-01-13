State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,447 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,867,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

