State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,293 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

