State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.31.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

STT traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,641. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

