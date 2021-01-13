State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $81.00 at Piper Sandler

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STT. BidaskClub downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $80.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,736,000 after acquiring an additional 117,837 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in State Street by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.