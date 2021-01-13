Stelco (TSE:STLC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 162354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.41.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.99.

About Stelco (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

