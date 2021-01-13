Stellar (XLM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.01 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000840 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and approximately $2.01 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00027685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00111809 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00259834 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00063266 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,556 coins and its circulating supply is 22,078,851,091 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

