Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 11.4% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $97,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $150.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,408. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $151.80.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

