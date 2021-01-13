Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $55.61 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 6.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $55,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD remained flat at $$141.56 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 89,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,077. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $141.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.79 and its 200-day moving average is $123.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

