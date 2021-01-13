STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

NYSE:STM opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after buying an additional 591,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 1,002,419 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,050,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

