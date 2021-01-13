STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.20.

STM opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,781 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

