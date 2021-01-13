Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,582 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,071% compared to the typical daily volume of 733 call options.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.11.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $19,454,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 463,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,454,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.