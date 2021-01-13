Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Tata Motors Call Options (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 20,233 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,441% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,313 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTM. ValuEngine upgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.28.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 48.89% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tata Motors will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

