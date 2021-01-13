Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,637 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 521% compared to the typical daily volume of 586 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKQ opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $87.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKQ. Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 111.7% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 170.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth $345,000.

