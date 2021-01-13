Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,643 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,034% compared to the typical volume of 233 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.53.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,644,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,157.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.