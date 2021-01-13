Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stone House Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,223 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.98. 7,116,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,486. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $100.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.