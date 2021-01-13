StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 120220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SVI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.25.

Get StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39.

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$40.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.80 million. Research analysts predict that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.