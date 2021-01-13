STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

STOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their price target on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised STORE Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.36.

STORE Capital stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in STORE Capital by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

