Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 429.3% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SENR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 149,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,068. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides environmental, clean-technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors.

