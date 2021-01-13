Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 22,007 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 309.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.36. 337,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,728. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $123.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

