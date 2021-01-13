Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 1,129 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,150,000 after purchasing an additional 349,711 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

BAC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.46. 41,925,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,140,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

