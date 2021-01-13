Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,042 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,066. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39.

