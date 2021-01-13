Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,387,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,461,270. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $211.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

