Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,195 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $461,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $647,000.

Shares of PWV stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $39.89. 58,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,784. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $42.27.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

