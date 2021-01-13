Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,420,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 252,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 72,193 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,444,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.