Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,702,000 after purchasing an additional 186,413 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after acquiring an additional 343,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,521,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,063,000 after acquiring an additional 302,995 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 861,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 74,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 795,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 159,486 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.74. 547,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,927. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

