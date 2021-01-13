Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 12,148 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 395.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.18.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $275,729.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,840.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,018 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,828. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.07.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.