Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 21,956 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. 12,509,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,718,859. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18.

