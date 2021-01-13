Strategic Investment Advisors MI Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,626 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,765. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22.

