Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Down 76.0% in December

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the December 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 million, a P/E ratio of -164.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

