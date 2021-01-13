Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Stryker were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Stryker by 315.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,336,000 after buying an additional 32,765 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Stryker by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $260,785,000 after buying an additional 23,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $239.21 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.