Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SBVQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SBVQF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the December 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SBVQF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. 221,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,001. Subversive Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Subversive Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on the acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

