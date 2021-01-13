Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 525,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 609,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,547,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,823 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. 766,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

