Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 465962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. CIBC cut Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 35.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 192.51%.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

