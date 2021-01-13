Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.14

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 5194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUPN. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,173,391.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,123.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,110. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

