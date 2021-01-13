SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s previous close.

SSSS stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. 5,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $281.78 million, a P/E ratio of 108.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 440.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 17,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $180,842.13. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $735,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,518.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 98,434 shares of company stock worth $977,123 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.