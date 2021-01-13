SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) (CVE:SMS) Stock Price Down 10.7%

SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) (CVE:SMS) shares were down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 18,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 40,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

About SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) (CVE:SMS)

SustainCo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure solutions and services in Canada. The company develops intelligent building technology, including the integration of disparate building systems for the provision of building automation and controls, HVAC mechanical services, real-time performance monitoring, and energy efficient retrofit and solutions.

