SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for 3.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.75.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $442.19. 559,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $449.92.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

